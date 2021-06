WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We had told you for the past two weeks about News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove, but unfortunately due to weather, it has been postponed.

The day will be rescheduled, and you can find out when that will be once we know right here on our website or our News Channel 6 app.

