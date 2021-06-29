City Guide
Storm chances continue Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see storm chances once again. Storms will be off and on throughout the day today. Today, we have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high for today will be 83, with the wind out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances continue over into Wednesday. Wednesday, we have a 20% chance of morning showers. We will have a high of 89 with the wind out of the south at 10 mph. Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with scattered thunderstorm chances. Rain chances look to increase going into Friday night. Friday night, a cold front looks to come into the area giving us better storm chances.

