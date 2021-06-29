City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its...
The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters Monday that 790 boys are now being housed at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, and all the girls have left.

The drop in numbers comes after weeks of criticism by child welfare advocates who voiced concerns about inadequate conditions at the large-scale facility.

Becerra said more services and staffing have been added, including case managers who connect children with family in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

Latest News

"Come grow with us."
Downtown WF Farmers Market looking for more vendors
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Castaway Cove Waterpark
News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove postponed
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case