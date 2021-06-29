City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFHS graduate serving aboard USS Iwo Jima

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls native is serving aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Petty Officer 1st Class Augustin Regino grew up in the falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 2010. After that, he joined the navy to serve his country.

“It’s a Texas thing to do to sacrifice your freedom, whether it’s for four years or 20 years,” said Regino.

Regino said the values you need to succeed in the navy are the very same ones he learned growing up in Texoma.

“Wichita Falls breeds excellence,” said Regino. “My hometown builds young adults and pushes them to be better.”

Regino serves as an aviation ordnanceman on Iwo Jima, the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name.

“Serving in the Navy is a dream come true,” said Regino.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Dusti Gamble
WF woman sentenced for sexual assault of a child
Ethan Langley
Jacksboro ISD mourning loss of student
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

Latest News

Hooters fundraiser for girl with cancer
Hooters holds fundraiser for girl with cancer
During the ceremony officers were awarded supervisor of the year, officer of the year and...
Representative Ronny Jackson speaks at WFPD banquet
Texoma animal experts and caretakers are speaking out about a bill Texas governor Abbott...
Governor Abbott vetoes animal cruelty bill
WFPD hosts Junior Police Academy graduation ceremony
WFPD holds Junior Police Academy graduation for first session