WFHS graduate serving aboard USS Iwo Jima

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls native is serving aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Petty Officer 1st Class Augustin Regino grew up in the falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 2010. After that, he joined the navy to serve his country.

“It’s a Texas thing to do to sacrifice your freedom, whether it’s for four years or 20 years,” said Regino.

Regino said the values you need to succeed in the navy are the very same ones he learned growing up in Texoma.

“Wichita Falls breeds excellence,” said Regino. “My hometown builds young adults and pushes them to be better.”

Regino serves as an aviation ordnanceman on Iwo Jima, the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name.

“Serving in the Navy is a dream come true,” said Regino.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.