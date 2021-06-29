City Guide
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to solve a 1982 murder.

Investigators said the crime happened on June 6, 1982 in the 1300 block of 11th Street.

That day, investigators said Esther Marie Holmes was found lying under bushes after she was beaten and raped. She later died from her injuries on July 26, 1982.

Anyone with information on the cold case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at 940-322-9888, or, if they call long distance, 1-800-322-9888.

Information leading to an arrest could earn up to $10,000.

