City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts

Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
Oklahoma State Department of Education logo(Oklahoma State Department of Education)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education is awarding grants to 181 school districts statewide.

$35.7 million has been made available to help schools meet the needs of students in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. It will be used to hire school counselors and school-based mental health professionals.

The money comes from federal relief funding. The grant program is called the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps.

“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity. These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”

Officials with OSDE said the current student to school counselor ratio is 411 to 1, while the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 to 1.

The grants are set to fund half of the cost of the salary and benefits of qualified positions.

A total of 181 districts across the state are receiving the grants, with schools having requested 222 school counselors, 36 licensed social workers, 54 licensed mental health professionals, four recreational therapists and 42 contracted services.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case

Latest News

News Channel 6 City Guide - Red River Harley-Davidson
Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease
Rain looks to stick around for the 4th of July
Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
A voting rights bill that had the support of the Democratic Party but failed when it reached...
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson reflects on voting rights bill