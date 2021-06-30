Cash prize offered in Texas woman-owned small business pitch competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The state of Texas is offering female entrepreneurs a cash prize in a pitch competition to help them and their businesses recover from the pandemic.

The office of Governor Greg Abbott announced women-owned small business owners are invited to complete the application, explaining how their business transformed or was re-invented during uncertain times of the pandemic.

To qualify, business owners must meet the following criteria:

Your business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women.

Your business made $1,000,000 or less in revenue in 2020.

Your business employed 15 or less in 2020.

Your business must be registered in the State of Texas.

Must have operated for more than 12 months.

You can apply online here.

