Cash prize offered in Texas woman-owned small business pitch competition
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The state of Texas is offering female entrepreneurs a cash prize in a pitch competition to help them and their businesses recover from the pandemic.
The office of Governor Greg Abbott announced women-owned small business owners are invited to complete the application, explaining how their business transformed or was re-invented during uncertain times of the pandemic.
To qualify, business owners must meet the following criteria:
- Your business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women.
- Your business made $1,000,000 or less in revenue in 2020.
- Your business employed 15 or less in 2020.
- Your business must be registered in the State of Texas.
- Must have operated for more than 12 months.
You can apply online here.
