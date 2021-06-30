City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cash prize offered in Texas woman-owned small business pitch competition

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The state of Texas is offering female entrepreneurs a cash prize in a pitch competition to help them and their businesses recover from the pandemic.

The office of Governor Greg Abbott announced women-owned small business owners are invited to complete the application, explaining how their business transformed or was re-invented during uncertain times of the pandemic.

To qualify, business owners must meet the following criteria:

  • Your business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women.
  • Your business made $1,000,000 or less in revenue in 2020.
  • Your business employed 15 or less in 2020.
  • Your business must be registered in the State of Texas.
  • Must have operated for more than 12 months.

You can apply online here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case

Latest News

Jeff Watts
Commissioner Watts sentenced as part of plea agreement
Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts
News Channel 6 City Guide - Red River Harley-Davidson
Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease
Rain looks to stick around for the 4th of July