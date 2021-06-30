City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Commissioner Watts sentenced as part of plea agreement

Jeff Watts
Jeff Watts(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Watts, 4th Precinct Wichita County Commissioner, has been sentenced to 14 months probation for driving while intoxicated.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement reached between Watts and the state. The state was represented by special prosecutor Gina Morgan from Denton County due to Watts’ position on the Commissioners’ Court.

According to the Wichita County District Attorney’s office, Watts’ 14 months probation also includes conditions, including an $800 fine, an ignition interlock on Watts’ vehicle for one year, 60 hours of community service, attending a DWI offender education course and submitting to a drug and alcohol evaluation through the Probation Department.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s office said it was not involved in Watts’ plea bargain.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case

Latest News

Texas offering cash prize to female entrepreneurs
Cash prize offered in Texas woman-owned small business pitch competition
Texas offering cash prize to female entrepreneurs
Female entrepreneurs offered cash prize in Texas
Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts
News Channel 6 City Guide - Red River Harley-Davidson
Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease