Commissioner Watts sentenced as part of plea agreement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Watts, 4th Precinct Wichita County Commissioner, has been sentenced to 14 months probation for driving while intoxicated.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement reached between Watts and the state. The state was represented by special prosecutor Gina Morgan from Denton County due to Watts’ position on the Commissioners’ Court.

According to the Wichita County District Attorney’s office, Watts’ 14 months probation also includes conditions, including an $800 fine, an ignition interlock on Watts’ vehicle for one year, 60 hours of community service, attending a DWI offender education course and submitting to a drug and alcohol evaluation through the Probation Department.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s office said it was not involved in Watts’ plea bargain.

