Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Red the River Harley-Davidson is set to host a cookout this weekend for a good cause.

It will take place Saturday, July 3 to benefit the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

The cookout will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.

All money raised will go to the foundation.

