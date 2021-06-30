Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Red the River Harley-Davidson is set to host a cookout this weekend for a good cause.
It will take place Saturday, July 3 to benefit the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
The cookout will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
All money raised will go to the foundation.
