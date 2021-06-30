City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cookout set to help in fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease

News Channel 6 City Guide - Red River Harley-Davidson
News Channel 6 City Guide - Red River Harley-Davidson
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Red the River Harley-Davidson is set to host a cookout this weekend for a good cause.

It will take place Saturday, July 3 to benefit the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

The cookout will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.

All money raised will go to the foundation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
Home buyers facing difficulties in Wichita Falls market
The sheriff’s office first warned of the woman around 9:10 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after she evades arrest
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers looking into 1982 cold case

Latest News

Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
$35m given to 181 Oklahoma school districts
Rain looks to stick around for the 4th of July
Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
A voting rights bill that had the support of the Democratic Party but failed when it reached...
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson reflects on voting rights bill