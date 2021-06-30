Kell House Museum to host Old-Fashioned Fourth of July event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After having to miss last year due to COVID, the Kell House Museum is back this Saturday with fun games, activities and much more.

Nonprofit teams, groups, businesses and more will be working carnival games and booths from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the community of Wichita Falls on the lawn of Kell House.

While providing fun activities to participate in, they will be raising money for their organization as well.

“This will be year 36 so this has been going on for quite some time,” said Nadine McKown, site director for Kell House Museum. “It is kind of a community staple, people get a little annoyed when we don’t do it. So we are really excited to be able to roll out the red carpet and have everything going.”

There are a few spots left if you are looking to get involved as a nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.