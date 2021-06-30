City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kell House Museum to host Old-Fashioned Fourth of July event

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After having to miss last year due to COVID, the Kell House Museum is back this Saturday with fun games, activities and much more.

Nonprofit teams, groups, businesses and more will be working carnival games and booths from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the community of Wichita Falls on the lawn of Kell House.

While providing fun activities to participate in, they will be raising money for their organization as well.

“This will be year 36 so this has been going on for quite some time,” said Nadine McKown, site director for Kell House Museum. “It is kind of a community staple, people get a little annoyed when we don’t do it. So we are really excited to be able to roll out the red carpet and have everything going.”

There are a few spots left if you are looking to get involved as a nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

Latest News

Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet
A voting rights bill that had the support of the Democratic Party but failed when it reached...
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson reflects on voting rights bill
Nina and Arley Fancher
Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary
.
City of Petrolia issues boil order