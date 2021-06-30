Lake levels rising with recent rainfall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are looking to go out on the lake this summer, be aware that levels are high with all the recent rainfall.

The forecast seemed like we were going to have some hot and dry days but that did not last long. The lake levels are rising once more.

Lake Kemp is actually over 100 percent capacity right now, with Lake Arrowhead in the high 90′s percentile and Lake Kickapoo around 89 percent. The city is actually losing that water overflow; however, they operate Kickapoo and Arrowhead as a system rather than individual lakes to preserve as much water as they can.

“If we get more rain over in the Kickapoo watershed and Kickapoo overflows, it gives us the ability to capture that water one more time at Lake Arrowhead before Arrowhead overflows and we lose it to the DFW region,” Daniel Nix, Utilities Operation Manager, said.

Because Lake Arrowhead is downstream, the city tries to draw more water out of there before they lose it to overflow. Nix said it is always better to have too much water than not enough.

The city does not know how the second half of summer will play out, but Nix said whether it is more rain or hot and dry, they have a plan in store and plenty of water in the lakes to combat both.

