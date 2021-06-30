Rain looks to stick around for the 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to dry out a little. While we still have rain chances today. We are only looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms. We have a 20% chance for those with a high of 89. Overnight tonight, rain chances taper off. We will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Going into Thursday, we will see more isolated showers and thunderstorms. We will have a 20% chance for those, but the rain chances increase into Friday. Friday, a cold front will move through the area. While we will have a high of 92 on Thursday, we will cool off to 85 on Friday. Friday, the rain chances increase to 30% as showers and storms develop along the cold front.

