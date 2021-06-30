City Guide
SBA makes disaster loans available for businesses in Southwest Oklahoma

Small Business Administration
Small Business Administration(kfyr)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now available to small non-farm businesses in southwest Oklahoma.

The loans come from the U.S. Small Business Association to offset economic losses caused by drought that started on April 6, 2021.

It’s available for primary counties of Caddo, Canadian, Grady and Kiowa as well as neighboring counties: Beckham, Blaine, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garvin, Greer, Jackson, Kingfisher, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Stephens, Tillman and Washita.

Those who qualify are small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for up to $2 million.

By law, the Small Business Administration makes the loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared a drought disaster on June 22.

Applications can be found online here.

