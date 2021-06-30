Texas DPS prepares for Independence Day holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking some steps to keep the roads safer this holiday weekend.

They are launching Operating Holiday and Operation Care.

Operation Care will run from July 2 to July 5.

It will focus on reducing crashes and violations of the Lone Star State’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

Operation Holiday will run on Saturday and Sunday, and will specifically target drivers who violate traffic laws.

