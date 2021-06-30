U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson reflects on voting rights bill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson reflected on a voting rights bill that had the support of the Democratic Party and passed the house but failed when it reached the floor of The United States Senate.

“I’m glad it failed in the senate because I don’t think it was truly a voting rights bill. It was called ‘For The People’s act,’ is what they named it and it was really for the ‘Corrupt Politicians act,’” said Jackson.

This bill would have impacted mail-in voting and the process of showing proper legal documents to cast a ballot.

“If you look at what was in there, I think 87 percent of the American people favor some type of photo ID for voting,” said Jackson. “This bill essentially made photo ID’S illegal, it made signature verification illegal, it made unsolicited mail-in ballots the law of the land and it made ballot harvesting legal.”

Jackson also said that bill would have also made it legal to use hard earned tax dollars to fund political campaigns.

“This is something a lot of people don’t know there was a six-to-one federal match in there,” said Jackson. “So, if you were Democratic and you gave $200 to AOC, the federal government was going to write a check for $1,200 to put in campaign toppers. I think most Americans don’t want their tax dollars spent on campaigns.”

Many Republicans believe policies already set in place need to be tighten and more restricted to help prevent voter fraud. However, could it leave minority voters, along with the highest turnout of voters in more than a century, out to dry.

“I think it wasn’t a good bill for this country and I don’t think it did anything to reform the voting process,” said Jackson.

