Wichita Falls trash schedule to be impacted by Independence Day holiday

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Independence Day holiday will impact trash pick-up in Wichita Falls.

The normal Monday trash pick-up for July 5 has been moved to Tuesday because of the holiday.

Tuesday’s trash will get picked up on Wednesday, and on Thursday, things will go back to normal.

The landfill and transfer station will also be closed that Monday, as will all other non-emergency city facilities.

