City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet

Claudia Buckmaster has been fostering fur babies for six years
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is proving just how big her heart is by making the decision to adopt her 300th pet from the Burkburnett Animal Shelter.

It may seem like a lot of work but not for Claudia Buckmaster, who has been fostering fur babies for six years.

She got to take home Durango, Derby, Vail and Carson. Friends with Emily’s Legacy Rescue had a celebration complete with a plaque to honor a selfless woman doing some pretty selfless things.

“It’s nice to come home to them, lay with them, it is even though they’re a mess sometimes,” said Buckmaster.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue said it’s so important to not only foster but to adopt and rescue animals.

Claudia said she’s giving a home to as many as 17 dogs at once, including her own fur babies, and she said as long as the need is there to help, she will continue to foster.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Young County deputy was involved in the shooting of Graham man on Sunday.
One dead in Young County shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
WF woman dealing with raccoons in AC unit
Raccoons found in Wichita Falls woman’s apartment
Engineers discover more problems with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Engineers find hidden problem with Midwestern Parkway bridge
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

Latest News

A voting rights bill that had the support of the Democratic Party but failed when it reached...
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson reflects on voting rights bill
Nina and Arley Fancher
Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary
Bobbi Loran
MSU Texas, VC graduate wins Miss Rodeo Texas 2021
Wichita Falls native serving aboard USS Iwo Jima
WFHS graduate serving aboard USS Iwo Jima