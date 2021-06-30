Wichita Falls woman fosters her 300th pet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is proving just how big her heart is by making the decision to adopt her 300th pet from the Burkburnett Animal Shelter.

It may seem like a lot of work but not for Claudia Buckmaster, who has been fostering fur babies for six years.

She got to take home Durango, Derby, Vail and Carson. Friends with Emily’s Legacy Rescue had a celebration complete with a plaque to honor a selfless woman doing some pretty selfless things.

“It’s nice to come home to them, lay with them, it is even though they’re a mess sometimes,” said Buckmaster.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue said it’s so important to not only foster but to adopt and rescue animals.

Claudia said she’s giving a home to as many as 17 dogs at once, including her own fur babies, and she said as long as the need is there to help, she will continue to foster.

