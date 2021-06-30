Young woman voter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls 16-year-old is making her way into the political world, and she’s getting some recognition for it.

Tina Majdinasab, is the youngest member of the Wichita Falls League of Women Voters. She said she’s had a love for politics since she was four years old and now she’s heading to D.C. with 600 girls to write a bill.

“If you want to make a change you have to be the change,” said Majdinasab. “You can’t just wait for someone else to do it for you. If you want to be involved you are the one that’s going to have to do it.”

The Rider High School senior was one of two to be chosen out of 600 other Texas girls. She will be heading to D.C. next month.

“Tina is a very nice person and you know been a compliment to your group for sure,” said Kaye Holland president of the Wichita Falls League of Women Voters.

In 2018, the League of Women Voters decided to allow members as young as 16 to join their organization. Majdinasab said when she heard about this opportunity, she immediately called Holland to express her interest. Then, her hard work paid off.

“It was on Zoom right, I was so surprised,” said Majdinasab. “I just jumped out of my seat and like I went, I was screaming from the top of my lungs. It was the biggest surprise and the biggest honor.”

And well deserved. It was not easy, she had to give an 8-10 minute speech about the U.S. Constitution for the American Legion without any notes.

“And for her to be a senior in high school this coming year and accomplish all that she has, the League of Women Voters is about learning about government and that’s exactly what she’s doing,” said Holland.

Majdinasab, already has her mind made up about her future in government.

“Just everything kind of came together and I know that this is my passion and what I’m going to do as a career,” said Majdinasab.

Majdinasab fell in love with politics because of her dad. He pushed her to live out her dreams and that’s exactly what she’s doing. She and her counterpart from Texas will get together soon to start working on their bill to present in D.C.

