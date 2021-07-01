City Guide
A cold front will bring storms in tonight

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, we will see more isolated showers and thunderstorms. We will have a 20% chance for those. However, the rain chances for Thursday will be very isolated. They will be typical summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances increase into Friday. Friday, a cold front will move through the area. While we will have a high of 92 on Thursday, we will cool off to 83 on Friday. Friday, the rain chances increase to 50% as showers and storms develop along the cold front. Rain chances will continue into the weekend. Saturday, we have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will have a high of 88 with isolated thunderstorms. Then on the 4th of July, we will dry out. No rain chances for Sunday, and we will have a high of 86.

