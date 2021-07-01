City Guide
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation

The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before they can close their investigation into the death of Harry Patterson.

A little over three months ago on March 26 2021 Wichita Falls Police officers found the body of the businessman in a pickup truck off McKinney road.

Today officials told News Channel Six their investigation is still going on and it’s being conducted by the crimes against persons division.

“Its not unusual to have to wait several months for things from the lab. It definitely is a high profile case and I know that we want to make sure what we say in our final finding that we are confident in releasing,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper Public Information Officer of The Wichita Falls Police Department.

At this point Sergeant Charlie Eipper they are not releasing exactly what those lab results are but did say those results could range from anything such as things found during an autopsy or from evidence collected at the scene.

