Falls Town FC 14U girls qualify for US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Next Thursday the girls of Falls Town FC 07G will take to the pitch at the US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, the only Texas girls team to receive a bid to compete at the national tournament in Iowa.

This is the first year this group of girls has been able to travel all over the country to play. They lost their game in the South Presidents Cup in Florida 1-0 on a penalty kick.

It’s why head coach Len Smith was so excited to call his team and their parents earlier this week to let them know a team had to drop out, and as the first runners-up they’d be heading to Iowa.

“To put them on that scale on that map is truly special,” he said.

As the girls prepare for their trek to Iowa, he’s asking one thing of the community: “just pass your love to these girls,” Coach Smith said, “they’re going to be special and I’m sure you’ll see it more as they get into the high school and these levels now, but what they’re doing is something special to the community and I think everyone should be proud of what’s going on.”

Falls Town FC 14U takes to the pitch 8 a.m Thursday against the SASA Spirits of Illinois.

