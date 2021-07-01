Jacksboro Fire Department to hold fireworks event

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - People are already starting to load up on fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, even if they can’t fire them within city limits.

The Jacksboro Fire Department is letting people commemorate our nation’s birthday safely.

They’re holding an event at Jacksboro Lake, where people can fire them high in the sky without having to worry about hurting themselves or others.

“It helps keep the fireworks from being popped out in the county itself, and it kind of confines everybody to one spot,” Jacksboro Fire Chief Jeremy Jennings said. “It lets them get rid of their fireworks, have fun with them where it is a controlled environment so we don’t start fires out in the county somewhere.”

The event will take place Sunday from 7 p.m. to midnight and is open to the public.

There will be three to four fire units at the lake to monitor everything.

