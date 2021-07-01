Longtime Vernon doctor retiring

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A longtime doctor who spent close to 50 years as a family physician in Vernon is retiring.

Doctor Robert Borchardt is hanging up his white coat for the last time.

A reception was held Wednesday in Vernon for the well-known doctor, who has delivered 1,000 babies.

At the reception, Dr. Borchardt said he had no regrets after a wonderful career of helping people.

“I feel wonderful,” Dr. Borchardt said. “It’s good to be able to just walk away with this and just know it’s well taking care of.”

Dr. Borchardt said Wednesday’s gathering is one memory he’ll cherish.

The reception was filled with friends and family who came to support the doctor.

He said he plans to relax during his retirement.

