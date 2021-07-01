City Guide
New judge assigned in James Staley III case

James Staley III
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A new judge has been assigned to a capital murder case in Wichita County.

Judge Everett Young, Senior District Judge of the 297th District Court, will replace 89th District Court Judge Lee Gabriel in James Staley III’s case.

Judge Lee Gabriel recused herself from the case in late June. No reason was given for the recusal. Judge Jeff McKnight previously recused himself from the case earlier this year.

Staley was arrested in October 2020 on a first-degree murder warrant for the 2018 death of Jason Wilder McDaniel.

