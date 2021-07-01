Parts of Iowa Park still flooded

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - While temperatures are starting to rise and the sun was out Wednesday, areas in Iowa Park are still holding water.

The flooding was still so bad in parts of Iowa Park Wednesday that some people could not leave their homes.

City manager Jerry Flemming said that every possible step is being taken to prevent flooding. He said a large amount of rainfall came down in a short amount of time, and the way the drainage system works, it can take longer to drain out of the streets with the lakes receiving that runoff already full.

“Although we do have some street flooding, we do have some sidewalk flooding,” Flemming said. “Our streets and sidewalks are part of the drainage system which some people don’t understand, but that is part of the design. They have been engineered for that purpose and sometimes it is not the streets, but it is the borough ditches on either side of the street that carry the water. We come into work after that... usually after it dries out a bit, we can access the ditches. Then we clear up any sedimentation or repair erosive areas to get ready for the next rainfall event.”

Because of the unusual amount of rainfall this year, Flemming said all of the runoffs are already full.

The lakes, the ditches and creeks flow all the way down to the Wichita River, where their lakes run into.

Because of this, the city has had new challenges, but Flemming is confident that the drainage system that is in place can get the job done.

Flemming said the community should be cautious and patient when they receive heavy rainfall because the streets, sidewalks and ditches will drain properly... but it may take a little longer than people are used to.

