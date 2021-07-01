Proposed bill will offer loan reimbursement to military teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas- U.S Representative Ronny Jackson proposed bipartisan bill called The Defense Community Teacher Support Act last week that would make teachers working in qualified military communities eligible for student loan relief after five years of being in the classroom.

“That’s a bill that I sponsored I put that bill together and it’s just fantastic. I’m a veteran and I know how important it is to take care of the spouses and the children of veterans that are serving,” said Representative Ronnie Jackson Texas District 13th.

“If passed this bill would support some teachers in the Wichita Falls Community where military families live and go to school near Sheppard Air Force Base.

“We do have between 26 and 32 percent of our students are military. So all of our campuses teachers would be able to apply for student loan forgiveness,” said Brad Owen Superintendent of Burkburnett Independent School District.

Even though one of the district’s schools John G. Tower Elementary falls under Burkburnett Independent School District it’s located just minutes from Sheppard’s front gate. The campus pulls in students from Sheppard and even Fort Sill, which school officials are hoping this new bill will make their six campuses more attractive to new teachers.

“If I’m a young teacher graduating college then most likely I’m going to have some form of student debt. So then I’m obviously going to look at schools who are either title one schoolwide and fall under this new bill,” said Owen.

It’s even a plus for individuals that wear multiple hats in military based communities and those that happen to be teachers and have spouses in the military.

“If the spouse has to transfer in another area of the country that transfer will go with them. So I think it’s a great thing it’s going to support high quality education in and around our military bases,” said Represenative Jackson.

We go above and beyond to make sure that all of our military impacted schools and families are well taken care of. We provide resources to make sure those students have a smooth transitions in and out of our school,” said Owen.

Superintendent Brad Owen hopes this bill can be utilized by veteran teachers that may have gone back to school to further their education but have already put in those five years in the classrooms.

