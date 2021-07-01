Rep. James Frank holds town hall meeting in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday evening. Texas House District 69 Representative James Frank held a town hall meeting at Sharp Iron Group following the end of the legislative session.

Rep. Frank was there to take questions and offer reactions from his time in Austin before he heads back on July 8 for the special session ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.

The special session is expected to circle back to Senate Bill 7 (SB7), which would restrict certain voting options such as mail-in voting, drive-thru voting, and aims at improving overall election integrity.

Following the walk-out of democrats on May 31 at the capitol in light of SB7, the governor vetoed Senate Bill 10 which funds the legislation. It effectively left lawmakers and others involved in legislation without pay until a compromise is reached at the upcoming special session.

