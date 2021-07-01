City Guide
Texas Blood Institute running low on supply

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is in desperate need for more donations.

They normally need more blood around Independence Day because more travel means more car wrecks.

Normally they have enough donations to last four or five days, but right now, they could only last a day or two if blood runs dry.

Last week, hospitals used 20% more blood than expected, not only because of normal operations, but also because people are going under the knife again now that Covid is on the way out.

“People are now starting to have those elective surgeries that they postponed during Covid, like knee replacement surgeries, hip replacement surgeries, those surgeries that are requiring a lot of blood,” Jennifer Risinger, recruitment manager for the Texas Blood Institute said. “So that kind of accounted for the extra blood usage. But whenever you have people who are not donating, but there’s more and more people in the hospitals that are needing blood, that leaves us with a big gap we’re trying to fill.”

You can call the Texas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 to set up a time to donate.

