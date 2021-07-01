City Guide
Thunderstorms Return to the Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front moving in from the north will give us a bit of an increase in thunderstorms tonight and Friday. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures down again on Friday with most highs only making it into the lower and middle 80s. We’ll keep at least a slight chance for hit and miss showers into the 4th of July holiday weekend. Look for highs in the 80s to near 90.

