Two north Texas Scouts aim for Triple Crown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Scouts in north Texas have one leg down on their journey chasing after the Triple Crown.

The Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts of American says two Scouts from the Wichita Lodge will attend three Order of the Arrow High Adventure Scout Bases this summer. Doing so will earn them the coveted OA Triple Crown Award. The two have already finished the first leg of their journey.

Braiden Eccleston and Sara Russell have already been to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. They still have yet to go to Charles L. Sommers Canoe Base in northern Minnesota and Florida Sea Base at Camp Jackson Sawyer.

In Philmont, they had two weeks of service projects, trail work and hiking across New Mexico mountains.

At Sommers Canoe Base in northern Minnesota, they will take part in two weeks of trail restoration and exploring the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

At Florida Sea Base in the Florida Keys, the two will spend most of their nine days at the Dry Tortugas National Park, learning and conducting conservation projects.

Sara and Braiden are both Eagle Scouts from the Northwest Texas Council who will share with other scouts about their adventures once they return home.

You can follow their adventure on their Facebook page.

