Update: Woman’s internet issues in Vernon corrected

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident who was having trouble with internet services from her internet service provider Suddenlink, has received some good news.

We previously reported Lancaster had been experiencing internet connectivity issues with Suddenlink.

Thursday, Lancaster said she received a call from Suddenlink. They will give her a refund for her experience and they have canceled her internet plan.

Lancaster requested up to six months in refunds. It’s not clear if she will receive that.

