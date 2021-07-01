Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Vernon man has been sentenced for a 2019 attack in Vernon.

Beauford Deshawn Daniels was sentenced to 70 years in prison by a jury after they convicted him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was convicted in the May 2019 attack of a woman who prosecutors said was in a sporadic dating relationship with Daniels for a few months leading up to the attack.

The victim testified that she had gone to sleep on her couch, only to wake up to find Daniels standing next to her, demanding her to wash his clothes before he choked her, beat her with a shower rod and punched her all over her body.

A neighbor reported seeing Daniels drag the victim back into the house after she was able to escape and then drop her to the ground, pick her up by her feet and drop her onto the concrete head first.

“This was a callous and brutal crime,” District Attorney Staley Heatly said. “The victim in this case has been through hell. I’m just glad that the jury was able to provide her with some peace of mind with the long sentence.”

Daniels had previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, assault causing great bodily injury, burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

