WFISD holding vaccine clinic Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD will get people their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, July 1.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The shots are available for anyone 12 years old and older. No appointments are necessary.

The second dose clinic will be in the same place at the same time on July 22.

