City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD holding vaccine clinic Thursday

(North Dakota Department of Health)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD will get people their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, July 1.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Barwise Middle School cafeteria from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The shots are available for anyone 12 years old and older. No appointments are necessary.

The second dose clinic will be in the same place at the same time on July 22.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina and Arley Fancher
Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary
26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez pronounced dead on the scene
WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Jeff Watts
Commissioner Watts sentenced as part of plea agreement

Latest News

Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Dr. Matthew Luttrell
Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra announces new music director
Beauford Deshawn Daniels
Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack
Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers
WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’