WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating deadly shooting that happened at 11:22p.m. on Taylor Street and Avenue L in Wichita Falls.

The victim has been identified as 26- year-old Guadalupe Valdez, who was unresponsive when authorities arrived on the scene.

According to Sergeant Brian Sheehan, Valdez suffered traumatic trauma to his upper body and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

WFPD are asking for any tips to be sent in through crime stoppers.

This is still an ongoing investigation and New Channel Six will have more as we learn more information.

