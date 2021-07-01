WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This morning, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call at around 9:50 am at the Catalina Hotel off Scott where one person was said to be attacked with a hatchet.

When officers arrived, the victim was being treated outside of room 106 by AMR and WFFD staff for injuries.

A white male who was also injured eventually came out of room 106 and was transported to the hospital along with the victim once police completed a sweep of the room. Both males transported had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

