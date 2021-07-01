Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra announces new music director

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra has a new music director.

The orchestra’s board of directors approved Dr. Matthew Luttrell to serve as the new music director for the 2021 to 2022 season.

Dr. Luttrell has worked with the organization as the Philharmonic Conductor since 2018, and is an associate professor of music and the Director of Bands and Orchestras at Midwestern State University. He is also a trombonist for the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Luttrell has a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Arizona State University with an emphasis in wind conducting.

He takes the spot previously served by Dr. Susan Harvey, who was music director for eight years.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.