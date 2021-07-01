City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra announces new music director

Dr. Matthew Luttrell
Dr. Matthew Luttrell(Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra has a new music director.

The orchestra’s board of directors approved Dr. Matthew Luttrell to serve as the new music director for the 2021 to 2022 season.

Dr. Luttrell has worked with the organization as the Philharmonic Conductor since 2018, and is an associate professor of music and the Director of Bands and Orchestras at Midwestern State University. He is also a trombonist for the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Luttrell has a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Arizona State University with an emphasis in wind conducting.

He takes the spot previously served by Dr. Susan Harvey, who was music director for eight years.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina and Arley Fancher
Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary
26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez pronounced dead on the scene
WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Jeff Watts
Commissioner Watts sentenced as part of plea agreement

Latest News

Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
WFISD holding vaccine clinic Thursday
Beauford Deshawn Daniels
Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack
Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers
WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’