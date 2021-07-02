City Guide
42 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has reported 42 new cases of the Coronavirus.

For the week ending July 2, there are 42 new cases, five hospitalizations and 23 new recoveries to report.

The county has reported 72 reinfections.

The Health District has reported 45 vaccine break-through cases. Five of them are new, and all five are symptomatic, with one of those patients being hospitalized.

At last check, there are 65 active cases.

There have been 15,261 cases of the Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County since the pandemic first began.

