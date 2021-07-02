Ariel is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to Ariel.

Ariel is a 7-month-old looking for a forever home.

She is not spayed yet, so you would be required to pre-pay for her to be spayed.

The adoption fee is $40.

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road.

