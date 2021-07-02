City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Biden to host naturalization event, push path to citizenship

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to board Marine One on their way for a brief stop to switch on Air Force One at nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md., that will take them to Florida.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens as the administration pushes for more pathways to citizenship.

An administration official said Biden would use the moment to call for the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, for foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries and for farm workers. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming ceremony and insisted on anonymity.

Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were cut or suspended during the Trump administration.

In February, Biden and congressional Democrats proposed a major immigration overhaul that included an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the United States illegally. Republican lawmakers blocked the effort and have criticized the administration for the rise in people attempting to cross the southern border without visas.

The immigration debate involves fundamental issues of national security and economic growth. Republican lawmakers seeking to limit immigration say it will help keep the U.S. safe and protect jobs for native-born citizens. But economists — many associated with Democrats — say increased immigration would boost economic growth that is currently weighed down by falling fertility rates.

On Friday, the president will also recognize Sandra Lindsay as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized. Lindsay is believed to be the first American to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. She works as director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez pronounced dead on the scene
WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers
WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’
Beauford Deshawn Daniels
Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack
James Staley III
New judge assigned in James Staley III case

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
File photo of a JetBlue plane leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP...
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.