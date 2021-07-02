Car break ins on the rise in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lock it or lose it. That’s the phrase a number of Wichita Falls residents have had to learn the hard way.

“We’ve had a recent rise in burglary vehicles throughout the city,” Wichita Falls Police Department Detective Joseph Robeson said. “It’s not just in a certain neighborhood, but throughout the city and we’re making it easy for the criminals to get into our vehicles because we’re not locking them.”

The spike in swipes started at the beginning of June and has continued.

Police say thieves are stealing cash, electronics, guns, and in one case, $1,200 worth of new DJ equipment.

“I should have locked my door. I’ve never had any problems but, next time,” burglar victim Jonathan Foster said.

Foster, a.k.a. “DJ Frost,” said after getting home from working an event there was a heavy downpour so, he decided to leave equipment in the car, but forgot to lock it.

“I was really kind of devastated. I was like ‘no, no, this can’t be happening,’” Foster said.

Foster says multiple other people at his apartment complex are learning the phrase “lock it or lose it” the hard way as well. A lesson many across the Falls won’t soon forget and for Foster, it’s a minor setback for a major passion.

“You live and you learn,” Foster said. “It was just a hard lesson right now, but I’ll get back. The show is still going to go on.”

