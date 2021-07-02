City Guide
Fireworks Safety for 4th of July

Safety tips
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fireworks safety is important for the 4th of July. Pasty Hodgkin’s, owner of Russell’s Fireworks shares some safety tips for this weekend.

When it comes to fireworks, safety always comes first. She says when lighting larger fireworks make sure to block them off with cement blocks so they don’t tip over and for tube fireworks they should be screwed down to a board.

“I would recommend that if they’re going to shoot them off not shoot them off in the in the tall grass, that they have a surface that will not catch fire if it does happen to tip over or the sparks can start a fire,” says Hodgkins.

Wichita falls fire marshal Cody Melton says there are steps you can take to make sure your fireworks don’t start a fire.

“If there’s a chance for you top have a bucket of water maybe, maybe a fire extinguisher, a water hose, if possible. Because there are probably nation wide twenty thousand fires roughly every year from fireworks,” explained Melton.

Hodgkins suggests residents to move away from fireworks. “I would recommend lighting it and soon as you know the fuse is lit get away from the firework within ten to fifteen feet of that fireworks.”

Maybe the best way to stay safe this fourth is to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“The city has a fireworks show, the country club has a fireworks show and we do send a fire marshal out to each of those shows,” Melton mentioned.

