Fresh 48 remains in effect for 6th homicide
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Fresh 48 remains in effect for information on Wichita Falls’ sixth homicide of the year.
The victim, identified as 26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez, was found unresponsive when police arrived at Avenue L and Taylor Street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information about the murder, you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.
You could end up with an up to $3,000 reward. The enhanced reward ends Saturday morning.
