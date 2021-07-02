City Guide
Fresh 48 remains in effect for 6th homicide

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for answers
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Fresh 48 remains in effect for information on Wichita Falls’ sixth homicide of the year.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez, was found unresponsive when police arrived at Avenue L and Taylor Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about the murder, you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

You could end up with an up to $3,000 reward. The enhanced reward ends Saturday morning.

