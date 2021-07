WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to a dog looking for a forever home.

This week she brought Joy, an 8-month-old pit mix.

Emily’s Legacy will be out at PetCo from noon to four Saturday.

8 month old Joy is our pet of the week today on News Channel 6 Now!

