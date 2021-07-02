City Guide
Man arrested for spitting on Wichita Falls police officer

Michael Abrahamson
Michael Abrahamson(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested after police say he beat on several cars in Wichita Falls and spit on a police officer.

Friday morning around 10:49, police said Michael Robert Abrahamson was walking in the middle of the 1800 block of Kemp barefoot and with no shirt on. Callers reported he was walking up to vehicles and beating on them as they stopped.

Police said Abrahamson then spit on the face, uniform and radio of one of the responding officers.

He was arrested and charged with Harassment of a Public Servant, a third degree felony.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

