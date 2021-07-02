City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU Student Regent training at state capitol

Amanda Threlkeld
Amanda Threlkeld(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State University Student Regent is going through training at the state capitol.

Amanda Threlkeld was appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the position and started June 1.

Student Regent is the highest appointed position of a student at a Texas public institution of higher education.

This week, she met other student regents and former student regents as well as members of the state government.

While Threlkeld has not yet met with Governor Abbott, she has met his dog Pancake.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez pronounced dead on the scene
WFPD investigating deadly shooting on Taylor St
Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers
WFPD respond to ‘hatchet attack’
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
WFPD are still looking for answers
Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St
Beauford Deshawn Daniels
Vernon man sentenced in 2019 attack

Latest News

42 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
Ariel is looking for a forever home
Ariel is looking for a forever home
Red River Rhythm returns Saturday in Vernon
Red River Rhythm coming back to Vernon
Red River Rhythm returns Saturday in Vernon
Red River Rhythm returning to Vernon