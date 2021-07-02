MSU Student Regent training at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State University Student Regent is going through training at the state capitol.

Amanda Threlkeld was appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the position and started June 1.

Student Regent is the highest appointed position of a student at a Texas public institution of higher education.

This week, she met other student regents and former student regents as well as members of the state government.

While Threlkeld has not yet met with Governor Abbott, she has met his dog Pancake.

