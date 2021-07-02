MSU Texas using stimulus for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is continuing to receive and use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to help students further their education.

Those funds came to a grand total of $6.9 million.

Students enrolled after March 13, 2020 can continue to use those funds to pay outstanding balances, housing or anything else they may need to stay in the classrooms.

“We’re just trying to get this money into students’ hands and in ways that will help them be successful,” Vice President of Student Affairs for MSU Dr. Keith Lamb said.

Dr. Lamb also said students that have enrolled to live on campus by July 15 will also receive a $1,000 housing grant out of the federal stimulus money to prepare to return to campus in the fall.

