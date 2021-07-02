Neighbors react to brutal murder on Taylor St

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for answers after 26- year- old Guadalupe Valdez was gunned down in a neighborhood on Taylor Street and Avenue L in Wichita Falls.

Last night The Wichita falls police investigators were going through evidence at the crime scene desperate to find answers they need and the community deserve.

“We heard three to four rounds of gun shoots they were really fast. Then we heard tires screeching and a car getting away,” said a neighbor.

Just minutes after Valdez was found lying on the ground and when medical teams arrived to try to save his life it was too late.

“We could only see cops going back and forth investigating the scene. They were trying to see if they can find any type of evidence of what happened but they were just looking around. That’s all we could see,” said a neighbor.

A neighbor that live just steps away thought maybe her front door ring camera could have picked up something police could use in their investigation.

“I tried to listen to see if there was any yelling or anything going on out here but it seemed completely quiet,” said a neighbor.

However she says after living in her home for only seven months this would be the second time someone has been hurt due to gun violence.

“It’s next to Kemp and it quiet all the time just recently Wichita has been very violent associated with murders, drugs and everything’s been intensified,” said a neighbor.

Quietness The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are working day and night to get back to by asking those who may have valuable information to come forward.

“Any information can be what breaks this case open for instigators. We’re running a First 48 on it which is up to $3,000 for any tips that come in within the first 48 hours that started at 7:30 this morning,” said Officer Brian Bohn Program Coordinator of The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.

‘I just think this boy was targeted and I feel like it’s a sad case,” said a neighbor.

The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers say as of right now they only have one tip reported and zero suspects or persons of interest.

If you have any information on this case visit The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers website.

