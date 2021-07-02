New details released in Wichita Falls hatchet attack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have released new information on a hatchet attack that took place Thursday at a motel.

The attack happened at the Catalina Motel at 1108 East Scott around 9:50 a.m.

Police said when they got to the apartments, crews treated the victim for injuries and eventually the suspect came out of the room he was staying in. They then noticed the suspect was also hurt.

Both men were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said after further investigation, they determined the man they originally thought was the victim, a 72-year-old man from Wichita Falls, was actually the suspect.

Witnesses reported seeing the two men argue in front of a room when the 72-year-old went and got a hatchet from his room in the motel and came back and attacked the other man. Witnesses said the other man was able to take the hatchet from the suspect and swung it back at him in self-defense before going back to his room.

Police said the hatchet was recovered at the scene.

The victim was later released from the hospital while the suspect was released from police custody as he was admitted to the hospital.

According to Wichita Falls police, an arrest warrant for aggravated assault has been obtained for the suspect’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.