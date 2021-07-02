News Channel 6 City Guide: Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital.

“My passion for providing animal care came from being raised on a farm my whole life,” Dr. Holly Lunsford said. “I always enjoyed the medical side, but being able to connect the two together just drove me home to be a veterinarian.”

Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital is a mixture of full blown hospital care and veterinary clinic. They treat small animals and that includes geriatric care for older patients all the way down to newborns and vaccinations. They are a full service clinic with surgical, boarding, medications, full blood work, X-ray and radiology services. Dr. Lunsford provides farm calls for horses, cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. That includes chiropractic services, so that the animals can avoid injury, diseases, and help extend their quality of life.

Dr. Lunsford explained the advantages we receive from a chiropractor as humans are the same for animals of all shapes and sizes. Those who can benefit from chiropractic treatment are anyone or anything with a spine. The goal is to improve their well-being and regulate the body as a whole.

Our nervous system is akin to all functions of our body. If your nervous system is working at its optimal we have no blockages, then your immune system is going to work the greatest.

“You are going to have less aches and pains,” Dr. Lunsford said. “On the large animal side of this, specifically the show animal side, your cattle, your sheep, your goats, your pigs, they are young animals who are rapidly growing and putting on weight, but not getting much exercise.”

So as the animals are putting this weight on, they are pulling down on a lot of structures of their backs. The primary things that people hear from the judges during show season is that the animals are not walking as smooth.

“They want these animals to walk like models on the runway,” Dr. Lunsford said.

In chiropractic care the goal is to keep everything nice and smooth, keeping everything aligned.

“Chiropractic care differs from regular medicine in that it treats animals with the goal of not using medications,” Dr. Lunsford said. “It is providing the body with all the resources to be able to heal itself.”

This is how Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital can help ensure your animal’s peak performance during show season and beyond. For more information about additional services or to book an appointment, go to www.lacvh.com or call 580-529-7387.

