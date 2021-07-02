City Guide
NIL Day One: MSU’s athletic director on how new policies could impact university

Thursday, July 1, marked the first day since the NCAA’s inception that college athletes across al divisions could begin receiving money based off of their name, image and likeness; the same goes for MSU Texas athletes.(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, July 1, marked the first day since the NCAA’s inception that college athletes across all divisions could begin receiving money based off of their name, image and likeness; the same goes for MSU Texas athletes.

It’s uncharted territory for the university, something athletic director Kyle Williams said needs more exploring before he and his coaches can start giving any guidance to students.

The Lone Star Conference met on Tuesday, and while the NIL policies were on the agenda, Williams said they were not heavily discussed. He is waiting on more direction from the NCAA as to how these policies will be implemented within the conference, which spans across four states each with different NIL laws.

At the end of the day, Williams said there is too much up in the air.

“What we’re trying to do and what we’re going to be obligated to do, and what the responsibility of the student-athlete is and the athletic department, that’s what we’re going to dive into moving forward,” he explained, “I guess what I’m saying is., we know a little bit but I don’t know much until we really get into this and how it’s going to effect Midwestern State University.”

In other words: “more to come.”

